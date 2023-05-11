Texas A&M And Sam Houston State Professors Testify Against Legislation That Would Have Ended Tenure

Professors at Texas A&M and Sam Houston State were among those testifying this week before the Texas House higher education committee against a senate bill that would have stopped granting tenure.

After more than three hours of testimony, Senate Bill 18 was left pending in the House committee.

Click HERE to read and download SB 18.

Click below to hear comments from the May 8, 2023 hearing of the Texas House higher education committee.

