Texas A&M AD Voices Concerns Over Lack of Amenities at NCAA Women’s Tournament

March 19, 2021 Zach Taylor
WTAW 1620 Aggie Basketball

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork has joined a long list of administrators, coaches and players who are taking issue with the ammenities provided at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Bjork took to Twitter last night, sharing a video of the Aggie’s practice facility in San Antonio, which consisted of a couple of tables, some yoga mats and one set of weights.

Bjork said, “I appreciate that the NCAA Women’s Basketball staff is working on a solution but this is unacceptable to begin with. No one in athletics would have thought this was appropriate if someone would have been consulted. We have to do better.”

The Aggies are set to kick-off their NCAA Tournament run Monday against Troy in Austin.