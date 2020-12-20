Texas A&M Accepts Invitation to Capital One Orange Bowl

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 5 Texas A&M Football (8-1) has accepted a berth to the 87th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida and will face off against No. 13 North Carolina (8-3) of the Atlantic Coast Conference at 7 p.m. (CT) on Jan. 2, 2021 on ESPN.

“I am so proud of everyone who made this Aggie football season possible: players, coaches, trainers, doctors, health experts, the SEC, University administration, donors, former students, the 12th Man and our fans,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “We could not have completed the regular season without much effort and commitment. If you would have said back in August we would play nine games, finish 8-1, undefeated at home and ranked in top 5 we would have signed up for this. In the modern era, we have never been in this position and it is only going to get better from here.”

To learn more about the Aggies’ 2020 bowl destination, go to Texas A&M’s “Bowl Central” site at: 12thMan.com/orangebowl. The Texas A&M ticket allotment for the game is extremely limited and no public sales will be available at this time. 12th Man Foundation donors and ticket buyers who requested tickets for the Orange Bowl have until noon on Monday, Dec. 21, to withdraw their ticket request from consideration. Ticket requests will be confirmed or regretfully declined via email on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Orange Bowl will be the 42nd bowl game for the Texas A&M Football program, and the Aggies are in the midst of a school-record 12-year streak of bowl game invitations. The Aggies’ 12-year streak is the ninth-longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision and more than triples the next-longest streak of any of the 12 FBS schools in the state of Texas.

Texas A&M enters bowl season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, Associated Press and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. UNC claimed the No. 13 spot in the final CFP rankings and ranks No. 14 by the AP and Coaches Poll.

The bowl matchup will be the first in program history for the Aggies and Tar Heels. Texas A&M will play in the Orange Bowl for the second time in program history, falling 19-14 to LSU in 1944.

Texas A&M Bowl Game Notables:

Texas A&M’s invitation to the Orange Bowl marks the 42nd bowl game in program history.

The Aggies' 42 bowl game appearances are tied for 18th-most among college football programs.

-most among college football programs. Texas A&M’s 19 bowl victories are also tied for 18th-most among FBS programs.

It is the 12th straight season with a bowl game appearance for the Aggies, which is a school record (Next longest streak is five seasons – 1989-93 and 1997-2001).

straight season with a bowl game appearance for the Aggies, which is a school record (Next longest streak is five seasons – 1989-93 and 1997-2001). The Aggies’ 12-year streak of bowl appearances is the 8th-longest among FBS programs.

The 12-year streak triples the bowl appearances streak of any FBS school in the state of Texas. The next longest is Texas with a four-year streak of bowl games.

The 2020 Orange Bowl will mark Texas A&M’s first appearance in the CFP-era New Year’s Six bowl games (2014-present).

Jimbo Fisher ‘s postseason record as a head coach is 7-2.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics