Texas A&M 2024 Football Schedule Announced

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRIMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football schedule was finalized Wednesday night as dates for the SEC portion of the slate were announced by the league office. In total, the Aggies will host seven games at Kyle Field, highlighted by a showdown with Notre Dame on Labor Day Weekend and the return of Texas series on Thanksgiving weekend.

A&M will open SEC play on Sept. 14 when the team travels to Gainesville to take on Florida before closing out the Southwest Classic series in Arlington, Texas, and facing Arkansas on Sept. 28.

The Aggies host Missouri in their SEC home opener on Oct. 5 before their first bye week of the season. A&M hosts LSU on Oct. 26 and travels to Mississippi State (Oct. 19) and South Carolina (Nov. 2) before it’s second bye week. The Maroon & White close out the conference slate with a trip to Auburn on Nov. 23 before the Longhorns make the trip to Aggieland Nov. 30, following the Thanksgiving holiday.

As previously released, A&M will open the season in front of the 12th Man, taking on the Fighting Irish on Aug. 31 in first-year Aggie head coach Mike Elko’s debut. The Aggies will also host McNeese State (Sept. 7), Bowling Green (Sept. 21) and New Mexico State (Nov. 16) in non-conference action.

2024 Texas A&M Football Ticket Information

Next year, Texas A&M Athletics is adjusting ticket prices for the 2024 season in the Suites/Club/Loge and Young Alumni seating areas of Kyle Field.

Additionally, the Touchdown View price option will not be offered in 2024. Current Touchdown View season ticket holders will be contacted by the 12th Man Foundation in the coming weeks with additional information.

2024 Season Ticket Price by Type:

• Young Alumni: $385

• Bench: $525

• Benchback: $550

• Armchair: $565

• Suites/Club/Loge: $650

*Prices listed do not include $15 per ticket processing fee. For information about purchasing 2024 Aggie Football season tickets, visit 12th.info/F24.