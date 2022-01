The Houston Texans wrapped up their season rather unceremoniously Sunday, falling to the Tennessee Titans, 28-25 at NRG Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills did finish things strong, throwing for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Mills played in 13 games for Houston this season, throwing for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Coach David Culley finishes his first season as a head man at 4-13.