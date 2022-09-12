Texans Unable to Hold off Colts in Tie; Cowboys Lose Prescott, Fall Flat in Season Opening Loss

HOUSTON, Texas – Davis Mills threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, but it still wasn’t enough, as the Houston Texans opened up their season with a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Houston actually led 20-3 heading into the fourth quarter, but was unable to hold on.

Indy running back Jonathan Taylor had a workhorse day, running for 161 yards and a score on 31 carries.

__________________________

DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys fell flat in their season opener Sunday night, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3 at AT&T Stadium.

It marked the lowest scoring output for Dallas since 2020.

To add insult to injury, quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fracture on his right thumb and is expected to be out for 6 to 8 weeks.