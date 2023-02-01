Texans Tab Former Player Ryans as Head Coach

February 1, 2023 Zach Taylor

The Houston Texans have their man.

The team announced the hiring of DeMeco Ryans as the franchise’s sixth full-time head coach on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is reportedly for six years.

Ryans played linebacker for Houston from 2006-2011, and ranks second on the Texans’ all-time tackles list with 636.

The 38-year-old spent six seasons on the San Francisco 49ers staff, the last two as defensive coordinator.

He takes over a team that finished just 3-13-1 in 2022 and hasn’t made the postseason since 2019.