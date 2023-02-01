Texans Tab Former Player Ryans as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have their man.

The team announced the hiring of DeMeco Ryans as the franchise’s sixth full-time head coach on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is reportedly for six years.

Ryans played linebacker for Houston from 2006-2011, and ranks second on the Texans’ all-time tackles list with 636.

The 38-year-old spent six seasons on the San Francisco 49ers staff, the last two as defensive coordinator.

He takes over a team that finished just 3-13-1 in 2022 and hasn’t made the postseason since 2019.