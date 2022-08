The Houston Texans opened up their preseason on a high note Saturday, downing the New Orleans Saints, 17-13 at NRG Stadium.

Starting quarterback Davis Mills was a perfect 3-for-3, while backup Jeff Driskel threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys were not so lucky, falling to the Denver Broncos, 17-7 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Dallas third string quarterback Ben DeNiucci threw for 112 yards and a touchdown in the loss.