Ten Brazos County Jail Inmates Booked This Week With Federal Immigration Holds

Brazos County jail booking records issued between Sunday and Friday of this week (August 28-September 2) indicate ten people were placed on holds for federal immigration authorities.

That includes two men arrested on charges following traffic stops on Wednesday.

A deputy Brazos County precinct three constable stopped a truck with a fake temporary tag on Highway 6 near the Navasota River. That led to the recovery of what was a stolen truck valued at $96,000 dollars and the seizure of more than $73,000 dollars that is believed to have come from selling methamphetamine. 26 year old Jose Castaneda-Solano, who had an identification card from Mexico, was arrested for money laundering and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A Bryan man was been arrested for the second time in five weeks for driving with an invalid license with five prior convictions. 52 year old Miguel Angel Cepeda was also charged by Bryan police for DWI with one prior conviction. This followed a Bryan police officer stopping his car because the taillights were not working. According to online records, this was Cepeda’s 16th booking since September of 2007.