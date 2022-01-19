Teens Arrested for Stealing Catalytic Converters

College Station police arrest two teenagers for stealing catalytic converters.

According to the CSPD arrest report, an officer patrolling the area of Southwest Parkway around 4 a.m. on Monday observed a vehicle with two black men dressed in all black. When the officer passed the vehicle, the passenger leaned his seat back to avoid detection and the driver appeared to be what the officer described as “tense and highly nervous”.

After making contact with the vehicle’s occupants, officers found two cut catalytic converters and tools used in the theft of catalytic converters. Both men were detained.

Later that morning, CSPD dispatch received a call about two catalytic converter being stolen from a Toyota Tundra, which matched the description of the stolen ones found in the suspect’s vehicle.

17 year-old Jaylon Jefferson and 18 year-old Daeshawn Davis of Houston were charged with the theft. Davis was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Both were released from jail after posting $5,000 dollar bonds.