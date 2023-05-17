Taylor Hires Rodney Hill to Staff as Assistant Coach

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced on Wednesday the hiring of Rodney Hill to the staff as an assistant coach.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Rodney back home to Aggieland and our women’s basketball program,” Taylor said. “Rodney has a passion for teaching the game, and is a proven recruiter, especially in our home state. He epitomizes what it means to be an Aggie and I can’t wait for the 12th Man to welcome him.”

Hill comes to Aggieland after spending last season with the TCU women’s basketball program as an assistant coach. Prior to his time in Fort Worth, Hill served as the head coach for SA Finest for two seasons where her helped guide the 2021 3SSB 17U team to a national title.

“I am incredibly grateful to Joni for this incredible opportunity,” Hill said. “Joni is a transformational leader, and there’s no place I’d rather be than here with her and this amazing staff. The fact that A&M is my alma mater makes the opportunity that much sweeter. There’s a certain allure that comes with coaching at your alma mater – an immediate sense of pride, loyalty and belonging that can’t be replicated anywhere else. The opportunity to give back to the place that molded me into the person I am today; while also inspiring the next generation of young women to reach their full potential is one that can’t be put into words. I am looking forward to getting to know the amazing young women on our roster, as well as, getting to reconnect with the 12th Man. It goes without saying that I am happy to be home and excited to help Coach Taylor get Texas A&M Women’s Basketball back to winning championships as we did when I was a student. Whoop! Gig ‘Em Aggies!”

During the 2019-20 campaign, Hill was Lamar’s assistant coach/recruiting coordinator and from 2017-19 was the head junior varsity coach and assistant coach for varsity at Bishop Lynch High School. The Dallas native earned his first full-time collegiate coaching job during the 2016-17 season when he was hired at Texas State.

Hill also brings experience from the WNBA to the Brazos Valley as he was the assistant director of operations for the Dallas Wings in the summer of 2016. Prior to his time in the W, he had his first stint with the Horned Frogs during the 2015-16 season as the video coordinator. Hill cut his teeth in the collegiate ranks as a graduate assistant with Urbana University in 2014-15.

The Dallas native is a Former Student, having received his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Texas A&M in 2014.