TAMU Vice President for Student Affairs Retires

Texas A&M’s flagship campus will soon be looking to fill another leadership position.

Dr. Anne Reber, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, is retiring at the end of the fall semester. Reber, who has been at the university for 28 years, spent the last 12 years as Dean of Students.

She says one of the biggest challenges facing college students today is social media and how to use it responsibly.

“How to not let it become your only way to communicate difficult messages or how to not let it impact the development of your communication skills,” says Reber.

Reber, who has served under multiple presidents including A&M’s newest president, Katherine Banks, says change is inevitable.

“It happens all the time, but it’s important for success in so many different ways. But it is critical to understand the why behind the change and I think even with this president that is what will help staff continue to move forward,” says Reber.

Reber says even in challenging times, there were rewarding moments.

“I’ve seen many, many students face times of crisis or challenge that I don’t even know if I could have faced alone in my time as a college student. Whether it’s my job or the job of my staff to assist students through those times, that’s really, really rewarding when those students come out on the other end a better person,” says Reber.

Speaking of staff, Reber praised hers again when asked about caring for more than 70,000 students a year.

“You cannot do this work alone. It does require great staff, and at an institution of our size, it also involves a large network. And when you work 28 years at a place, that has allowed me to develop both,” says Reber.

Reber is looking forward to spending more time with her family after her retirement at the end of the fall semester.

Click below to hear Dr. Anne Reber visit with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

