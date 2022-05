Noah Syndergaard silenced the Texas Rangers bats and the Los Angeles Angels opened their American League West series with a 5-3 win Tuesday night.

After failing to get out of the first inning in Arlington last week, Syndergaard allowed just one run on four base hits in eight innings of work.

Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim each went deep for Texas, which falls to 18-23 on the year.

Meanwhile, LA improved to 27-17.

Game 2 of the series is slated Wednesday night at 8:38 p.m.