SUV Crash In College Station Kills A Passenger And Injures The Driver And Another Passenger

July 25, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department.
College Station police report a Bryan man died from a crash early Monday morning.

A CSPD news release stated a northbound SUV on Texas at Lincoln appeared to have struck a pole and flipped.

A front seat passenger who appeared to have been ejected died at the scene. He was identified as 20 year old Erik Garcia.

The driver and a back seat passenger, who were trapped, were removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The crash, which was reported about 1:15 a.m., closed Texas until about seven a.m.

Image from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
