Survey Underway Gauging Interest In Third Phase Of College Station’s Fun For All Playground

Visitors to College Station’s all inclusive Fun For All playground at Central Park have an opportunity to suggest additional features.

Mayor Karl Mooney, speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, is hoping to hear from those with disabilities, which was the original intent of the playground.

The online survey will be available through Sunday, April 17.

Click HERE to be directed to the survey.

Ten questions in the survey are:

1. How often do you visit the Fun for All Playground?

2. What all-inclusive amenities should be a top priority for the Fun for All Playground?

3. What do you like best about the Fun for All Playground?

4. What do you like least about the Fun for All Playground?

5. What other features do you wish the Fun for All Playground had?

6. Would you use a rental pavilion for parties or picnics?

7. Are you interested in an educational nature trail?

8. Are you interested in nature play equipment (elements and textures from the earth)?

9. Are you interested in another water play area?

10. Are you interested in equipment/activities for ages 13+?

