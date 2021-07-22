Superintendent Contract Extensions in College Station And Bryan ISD’s While BISD’s Chief Of Staff Becomes Deputy Superintendent

College Station ISD’s superintendent remains under contract for three more years. The CSISD school board Tuesday night followed an executive session with a unanimous vote giving Mike Martindale another year, extending his contract through June 30th of 2024. He was given a pay raise of one and a half percent, the same percentage as all other CSISD administrators.

On Monday night, the Bryan ISD board unanimously voted after an executive session to extend the contract of superintendent Christie Whitbeck. Details of the extension will be released once they are finalized.

And WTAW News learned after Monday’s BISD meeting that the chief of staff for the Bryan ISD superintendent has a new title. A district spokesman says Ginger Carrabine became BISD’s deputy superintendent in May to better reflect her role. Carrabine joined BISD shortly after Whitbeck became superintendent four years ago. There was no change in Carrabine’s compensation.