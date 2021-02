College Station police is asking the public’s assistance in finding a $40,000 dollar motorcycle that was taken during an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

CSPD tweets those who find the Harley to not approach the motorcycle. Instead, call CSPD the non-emergency phone number of 979-764-3600.

The Harley was taken from the parking lot of the Home Depot Sunday around 4:19 p.m.

CSPD tweets did not report anyone was injured and/or if the victim and the suspect know each other.