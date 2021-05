Myles Straw scored on a Brett Martin wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th and the Houston Astros bested the Texas Rangers Thursday night, 4-3.

Houston got the win despite stranding 14 men on base.

Meanwhile, Willie Calhoun smacked a leadoff home run for Texas, which has dropped three straight.

Game two of the series is Friday at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid with broadcast on Gospel 97.3 FM.