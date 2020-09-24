Stopping Past The Stop Line Results In A Driver And Passenger’s Arrests On Multiple Charges

A North Zulch man was released from the Brazos County jail on Thursday after his arrest last Sunday on drug charges.

The arrest followed a traffic stop, where a DPS trooper reported seeing a dually truck stopping past the designated stopping point on West Villa Maria at the Highway 47 interchange.

According to the DPS arrest report, a Bryan police K-9 officer detected what was believed to be two pounds of methamphetamine.

A WTAW News check of arrests around the country the last two years indicated the meth has a street value ranging between $4,000 and $173,000 dollars.

56 year old James Allen Byrd is out of jail after posting a $50,000 dollar bond.

A passenger, 50 year old Georgia Lebel of North Zulch, remains in jail on charges of giving a false name and for violating parole.