Stolen Work Truck With A Loader Was Unlocked With The Keys On The Floorboard

An employee of a Bryan business tells Bryan police that he sees his work truck with a loader were stolen when he drove by a storage unit.

According to BPD arrest reports, the unlocked pickup with a key in the floorboard was taken by someone who cut a lock to enter a secured area.

An officer found in the truck, a wallet with a drivers license belonging to the suspect and key cards to a local hotel…which is where the suspect was found.

Recovered from the hotel room was equipment taken from the truck and a saw that is believed to have been used to cut the lock.

The man who was arrested, 25 year old Andrew Rehwinkel of The Woodlands, was charged with felony theft, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and warrants for violating probation in two Brazos County drug cases.