Stoiana Named as SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This is Stoiana’s first weekly honor of the season, the fifth of her career, after she finished this week’s matches with a combined record of 4-0 in singles and doubles at the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Stoiana’s performance at Kickoff Weekend helped punch No. 3 Texas A&M’s ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. In the opening round versus FAU, she helped claim a point in doubles with partner Carson Branstine as they defeated the Owls’ Martina Kudelova/Carla Galmiche (6-0). Stoiana doubled down with a dominant performance against Kudelova in singles (6-0, 6-1), helping push the Aggies through to the final round versus then-No. 20 Florida. In doubles play with the Gators, she and Branstine snatched the first double match over Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney (6-4). In a highly contested singles match, Stoiana overcame Florida’s Briggs (6-2, 3-6, 6-2) which clinched the point that secured the Maroon & White’s berth to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington.

Stoiana and the Aggies return to action Saturday as they head to Houston for a dual match against Rice at 11 a.m. at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.