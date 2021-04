State Representative John Raney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his bill allowing them to get to work sooner during the legislative session, DPS’s investigation of a staffer being drugged by a lobbyist, redistricting, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, April 30, 2021.

