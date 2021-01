State Representative John Raney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about starting the 87th Texas legislature session next week, Governor Greg Abbott possibly being considered as a presidential candidate, changes in the election process this year, the new speaker, Texas education, operating during the pandemic, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

