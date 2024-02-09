Family and friends of a state corrections officer who was murdered in November 2023 spoke during Friday’s (February 9) meeting of the state prison board.

The mother of Jovian Motley, Tammica, was the first to ask why no action has been taken 88 days since her son’s death inside a cell of the Wainwright Unit between Madisonville and Trinity.

The chairman of the state prison board, Eric Nichols of Austin, told Tammica Motley and the other speakers that the board is also calling for justice to be meted out.

Prison director Bryan Collier listed steps that have been taken since Jovian Motley’s murder that includes a review of their inmate behavorial intervention plan and allowing supervisors to check out tasers.

Click below to hear comments from the February 9, 2024 state prison board meeting.

Listen to “State prison board hears from family and friends of a murdered corrections officer” on Spreaker.