A state honor is given to a more than 25 year employee at the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.

Royce Hickman is this year’s recipient of the Texas chamber of commerce executives award for career accomplishments.

Hickman is in his seventh year as the B/CS chamber’s community liaison.

That follows more than 19 years as chamber president and CEO.

From the B/CS chamber’s LinkedIn page, the Marvin Hurley award is the highest honor of the Texas chamber industry.