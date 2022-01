Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou scored two late goals and the St. Louis Blues rallied past the Dallas Stars Sunday, 2-1 in St. Louis.

Jason Robertson scored the lone goal for Dallas, which dropped its first game since returning from a two-and-a-half week long COVID-19 hiatus.

The Stars are now 17-13-2 on the year while the Blues improve to 21-10-5.