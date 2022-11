ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and the Dallas Stars skated past the St. Louis Blues last night, 4-1.

Wedgewood was called into emergency duty when starting goalie Jake Oettinger became ill right before the game.

Ty Dellandrea, Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen all found the net for Dallas, which improves to 13-6-4 on the year. Meanwhile, St. Louis falls to 11-11-0.