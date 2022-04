The Dallas Stars dropped their third game in a row Thursday, falling to the Calgary Flames, 4-2.

Dallas tied the game up at 2-2 with a Luke Gendening goal 5:29 into the third period. However, Calgary answered back with scores from Christopher Tanev and Andrew Mangiapane en route to clinching the Pacific Division title.

Despite the slump, the Stars still sit two points ahead of Vegas for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.