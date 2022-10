DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Stars continued their winning ways Monday night, rolling past the Winnipeg Jets, 4-1 at the American Airlines Center.

Joel Kiviranta, Tyler Seguin, Jani Hakanpaa and Miro Heiskanen all found the net for Dallas, while Mason Marchment dished out two asssists.

With the win, the Stars improve to 3-0 on the young season.