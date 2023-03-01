Staffing Bryan ISD’s New Sadberry Intermediate School Is Underway

As construction continues at Bryan ISD’s new Sadberry intermediate school continues, so does staffing for the new school year.

An update during the last BISD school board meeting from board secretary Felicia Benford included principals of all three intermediate campuses being involved in the selection of teachers when Sadberry’s introductory fifth grade class begins in August.

Benford said the principals “are working as a team to ensure student success at all campuses.”

Benford said teachers at the other intermediate campuses had an opportunity to request a transfer to Sadberry.

Felicia Benford during the February 22, 2023 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

After the BISD board meeting, a WTAW listener sent us an e-mail noting it has been one year since the naming of the BISD’s new intermediate school. That took place five weeks after the death of Sadberry’s son Wayne…who headed a year’s long effort to acknowledge his father’s career in local education. The school is named for O.W. Sadberry Sr., who was a teacher and administrator at BISD’s former Booker T. Washington elementary school from 1949-1970.

