Spurs Spurned by Sacramento; Doncic-less Dallas Dumped by Minnesota

The San Antonio Spurs were undone by the Sacramento Kings Sunday, 121-114.

Buddy Hield scored 29 points for Sacramento, which improves to 13-18 overall.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray put up 25 points for San Antonio, which falls to 11-18.

__________________________

The Dallas Mavericks were unable to overcome the absence of star Luka Doncic Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 111-105.

Doncic has sat out the team’s last four games with an ankle injury.

With the loss, Dallas falls to 14-15 while Minnesota improves to 15-15.