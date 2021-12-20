Spurs Spurned by Sacramento; Doncic-less Dallas Dumped by Minnesota

The San Antonio Spurs were undone by the Sacramento Kings Sunday, 121-114.
Buddy Hield scored 29 points for Sacramento, which improves to 13-18 overall.
Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray put up 25 points for San Antonio, which falls to 11-18.
__________________________
The Dallas Mavericks were unable to overcome the absence of star Luka Doncic Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 111-105.
Doncic has sat out the team’s last four games with an ankle injury.
With the loss, Dallas falls to 14-15 while Minnesota improves to 15-15.