Domantas Sabanis scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, 131-118 in Indianapolis.

Indiana never trailed after 7:23 left in the first quarter.

Eight San Antonio players finished in double-digit scoring, led by Dejounte Murray with 16 points.

With the loss, the Spurs fall to 2-5 on the year.