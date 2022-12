Both the Spurs and the Rockets took it on the chin Wednesday night.

San Antonio was undone by Oklahoma City, 119-111.

Devin Vassell scored 25 points for the Spurs, who fall to 6-16 on the year.

Meanwhile, Houston was bested by Denver, 120-100.

Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 23 points for the Rockets (5-16), who dropped their second straight game to the Nuggets.