Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell each scored 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs bested the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night, 116-97.

San Antonio picked up the win despite 41 points and 17 rebounds from Nikola Jokic.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 118-105.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 36 points and Jalen Green added 30 for Houston, which dropped its fifth straight.