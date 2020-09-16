Springer and Maldonado homer, Astros beat Rangers 4-1

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ George Springer and Martin Maldonado homered, Alex Bregman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning and the Houston Astros got a needed 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. The Astros, who are in second place in the AL West with the top two teams ensured a postseason spot, opened a six-game homestand after dropping 9 of 11 games on their recent road trip. Their victory was tempered by an injury to shortstop Carlos Correa, who had to be helped off the field after fouling a ball off his left ankle or foot. There was no immediate update on Correa’s condition, but he was in significant pain.