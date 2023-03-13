South Bryan Neighborhood Residents Share Their Opposition With An Alternative Route Of A College Station Sewer Trunkline

The College Station city council without discussion agrees to spend another $87,500 dollars of design work for an alternative route for a sewer trunkline through a south Bryan neighborhood.

One of 11 homeowners in Beverley Estates thanked the council for considering moving the trunkline along Pin Oak Creek.

Other homeowners were opposed. One says that will increase flooding for hundreds of Bryan homeowners who live upstream from Beverley Estates along Pin Oak and Burton Creeks. Another who lives in Beverley Estates said that would destroy their backyard.

Many of Thursday night’s speakers kept pressing to build a sewer lift station that they say will not disturb their property.

