The Dallas Cowboys and star cornerback Trevon Diggs are finalizing a five-year extension worth $97 million that includes a signing bonus of $21.25 million, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowl pick and a first-team All-Pro in 2021 has 17 interceptions in three seasons for the Cowboys, including an NFL-leading 11 in 2021.

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, he was set to enter the final season of his contract.