Somerville Couple Arrested On Multiple Charges Following A Search By Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies

Multiple agencies are involved in the arrests of a Somerville couple on drug charges.

The Burleson County sheriff’s office estimates the value of seized methamphetamine and other drugs at $14,000 dollars.

One of the arrests also includes felony theft charges associated with a stolen four wheeler from Brazos County and a generator from Bell County.

The June 15th search near Somerville Lake’s Birch Creek unit also included seizing $1,100 dollars in cash.

Burleson County deputies arrested 52 year old James Hood Jr. and 43 year old Rebecca Jaap.

Hood was charged with two counts manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, two felony thefts, and unlawful possession possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jaap was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Joining the search were K-9 officers from College Station police and the Robertson County sheriff’s office, members of the Somerville and Caldwell police departments, and the Texas Rangers.