Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges

The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges.

Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.

More than $700 dollars in cash was seized, along with a handgun that was reported stolen from College Station.

Govan’s arrest on Thanksgiving afternoon originated with a report from a private citizen who was following a drunk driver.

Deputies learned Govan was a passenger in a Jeep that was stolen from Houston.

The driver of the Jeep, 29 year old Emmeline LeCompte from Pasadena, was arrested for DWI, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and marijuana, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Govan and LeCompte remained in jail as of Monday morning. Bonds for Govan total $86,000 dollars and $21,000 dollars for LeCompte.