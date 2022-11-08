Six People Arrested In One Of Several Northgate District Weekend Incidents

At least eight College Station police officers, multiple officers from Texas A&M police, and multiple fire department paramedics were tied up with one incident in the Northgate district ten minutes after the bars closed Sunday morning.

According to CSPD arrest reports, no one received serious injuries from what began as a fight between two men in the area of University and College Main.

Four men and two women were arrested.

One of the men involved in the fight who ran away holding a gun was charged with deadly conduct.

Two other men were charged with evading arrest.

One of the women was arrested for slapping a CSPD officer in the face and the shoulder.

Another woman was charged with interfering with public duties.

And the fourth man was charged with not staying on the sidewalk.

All six were released from jail on Sunday after posting bond.