Six Aggies Earn Preseason All-SEC Accolades

Story by Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

ATLANTA – Six members of the Texas A&M football team earned Preseason All-SEC accolades, announced by the league office Friday after polling the SEC football media. Nik Constantinou garnered first team punter honors. Devon Achane, Layden Robinson and Antonio Johnson earned second team distinction at their primary positions, while Ainias Smith and McKinnley Jackson were also recognized.

Constantinou is entering his third year as the Aggies’ primary punter, having appeared in all 22 games through his first two seasons. The Melbourne, Australia, native led the SEC and ranked in the top 10 nationally, averaging 46.61 yards per punt as a sophomore. Constantinou sent 19 punts 50-plus yards and landed 22 inside the 20 a year ago. He earned All-SEC First Team honors from the Associated Press and was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the league’s coaches in 2021.

Achane was named a second-team running back and all-purpose player by the league’s media. The Missouri City, Texas, native led the Aggies with 11 touchdowns in 2021, including scores as a rusher, receiver and returner. Achane rushed for 910 yards with a team-best nine touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry, which led the SEC and was No. 2 in the FBS among players with 100-or-more carries. Achane led the team with 1,472 all-purpose yards, chipping in 301 on kickoff return and 261 receiving yards. The junior has also been named to the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch Lists.

Robinson started all 10 of his appearances last season at right guard, clearing the way for one of the top running back tandems in the nation. The Manvel, Texas, native has been recognized as a Sporting News Second Team Preseason All-American and has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. As a freshman in 2020, Robinson was a key reserve on one of the best offensive lines the SEC has seen over the previous 10 seasons. The Aggies were the first team to lead the league in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45) in over 10 years.

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second on the team. He ranked in the top-11 in the SEC and led A&M with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss. He has also been named a Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-American.

Smith has been one of the most versatile players on the A&M roster since his arrival in Aggieland. He ranked as one of the best punt returns in the country and was atop the A&M receiving corps as a junior, which led to him being named to the second team as a return specialist and third team as a wide receiver and all-purpose player by the league’s media. Smith paced the Aggies in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (6), while ranking second on the team with 509 receiving yards. He led the SEC and ranked in the top 10 nationally with 23 punt returns and a 21.6 yard-per-return average.

Jackson earned third team accolades for his work on the defensive line. The Lucedale, Mississippi, native played in 10 games last season, making four starts at defensive tackle. Battling through injury in 2021, Jackson is among the top 10 returning tacklers for the Aggies this season.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Preseason All-SEC Aggies

First Team

Nik Constantinou (P)

Second Team

Devon Achane (RB, AP)

Layden Robinson (OL)

Antonio Johnson (DB)

Ainias Smith (RS)

Third Team

Ainias Smith (WR, AP)

McKinnley Jackson (DL)