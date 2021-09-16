Site Of BTU’s New Administration Building Moved To North Bryan

For the better part of two years, BTU was getting a new administration building on Carson Street on city land where the armory once stood.

On Monday, the BTU board accepted the city’s offer to build in north Bryan along the freeway between the Bryan regional athletic complex and state property used by TxDOT and DPS.

BTU general Manager Gary Miller said city officials wanted to keep the former armory property available for development related to the new Midtown Park.

Miller says the new location does not change what services will be offered.

BTU’s downtown office is being taken over for more city hall departments.

An architect has been hired to design BTU’s new building, which will still have a lobby and a drive-through.

Miller says there is some possibility that construction will start in the 2023 calendar year.

Click HERE to read and download a map of the location of BTU’s new administration building.

Click HERE to read and download background information presented during the September 13, 2021 BTU board meeting.

Click below for comments from Gary Miller, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

