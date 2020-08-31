Silver Taps Goes Virtual for Fall Semester

Due to health and safety concerns, Silver Taps is going virtual for the fall semester.

Angela Winkler, Assistant Director in the Office of the Dean of Student Life at Texas A&M University, said the program, which was recorded a few weeks ago, follows the in-person format as closely as possible.

“I think one of the differences is that people will be able to see the names of the students being honored,” said Winkler.

There are eight Aggies being honored during the program, which will air on KAMU-TV at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1st. It will also be available on Texas A&M’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, but it will not be archived for later viewing.

