Seguin River Monsters Serve Bombers Largest Loss of the Season, 12-2

Story by Brazos Valley Bombers

Seguin, Texas (June 13, 2022)- River Monsters’ starting pitcher and TCL strikeout leader (21), Matthew Johnson (3.00 ERA) silences Bomber bats, Seguin has their highest scoring game of the season and takes a 12-2 victory over the visiting Brazos Valley Bombers on Monday night.

DH Brandon Bishop (2-3) was the only Bomber to record two hits and accounted for one of the bombers’ runs. Kameron Weil (1-4) and Brayden Evans (1-4) were the only other Bombers to record a hit.

Bombers starting pitcher Carter Poulson (6.97 ERA) had a strong first three innings, sitting down the first six batters in a row and then stranding two River Monsters on base in the 3rd to get the Bombers out of a tight spot early. Poulson finished the game with 6 H, 1 BB, and 1 SO after 3.1 IP.

The River Monsters found their rhythm in the fourth inning, loading the bases and scoring two off Poulson before he was subbed out for LHP Dalton Leblanc. The pitching change didn’t seem to affect Seguin as they scored another two before Leblanc and the Bombers could get out of the 4th.

Bomber bats stayed quiet for most of the evening. Following the run scored by Kameron Weil in the 1st inning off Riley Bender’s sacrifice fly, the Bombers had six 3-batter innings.

Seguin on the other hand recorded 16 hits through their eight innings of offense. After recording four runs in the 4th, the River Monsters went on to score a pair in the 5th, three more in the 6th, and then another trio of runs in the 8th.

The Bombers showed a pulse in the 9th; Bishop hit a single and then scored from 1st after a pair of fielding errors for the Monsters the following at bat from Cole Kracmer allowed him to circle the diamond and score.

The Bombers (6-4) take a 12-2 loss to the River Monsters (4-7), their largest loss deficit of the season. The Bombers will get the chance to snap back into form tomorrow night, Tuesday, June 14th, as they head back to Edible field to take on the Victoria Generals.

We hope to see you at Edible Field tomorrow night for “Youth Sports Night” to cheer on the Bombers and join in on the fun! The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., gates will open at 6 o’clock!