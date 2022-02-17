Second Of Three Men Enter A Plea Agreement From A 2016 Armed Robbery And Murder In Bryan

The second of three men arrested on charges from an armed robbery and murder in Bryan almost six years ago has admitted to the robbery.

25 year old Zaquarius Glover of Bryan was sentenced to nine years in prison as part of a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

That follows a second Bryan man, 36 year old Brandon Reed, entering a plea agreement on the robbery charge. Reed was sentenced to 35 years.

The third co-defendant, 31 year old Robert Dewayne Jones Jr. of Bryan, remains in jail awaiting a trial date for the April 2016 armed robbery and shooting death of Luis Ibarra.