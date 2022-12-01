Second Man Admits To A June 2019 Armed Robbery Inside A College Station Apartment

The second of four men indicted on charges of an armed robbery in a College Station apartment three and a half years ago has admitted to his participation.

21 year old Matthew Simon of Beaumont was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement that was filed this week in Brazos County district court.

Online records show prosecution was barred in a second armed robbery case.

A second Beaumont man, 21 year old Rokendon Daniels, entered a plea agreement in May of last year and was sentenced to 20 years.

Awaiting trials related to the June 2019 aggravated robbery are 22 year old Julius Bell of College Station and 23 year old Ulyesses Dunn of Caldwell.