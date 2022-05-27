Second Campaign Announcement For Bryan City Council Ahead Of The Official Filing Period

Another Bryan resident has announced running for the Bryan city council well in advance of the official filing period.

Seeking the council’s city wide seat (single member district/SMD 6) is local businessowner Kevin Boriskie. He is a current member of the city’s planning and zoning commission, building and standards committee, and the biocorridor advisory board.

The official filing period begins July 23.

Announcing his candidacy for Bryan mayor in March was current SMD 5 councilman Brent Hairston.

This November’s Bryan council election also includes new members representing SMD 1, 2, and 5.