For the second time in three months, there has been a significant theft at the Texas A&M university farm in Burleson County.

A&M police learned Tuesday morning a chain had been cut to gain access to the property.

Two buildings were entered and $70,000 dollars of property was taken.

Missing items are a pickup, a UTV, and two saddles.

UPD reported August 3 that four buildings were burglarized and a pickup, a trailer, a U-T-V, and tools were taken.