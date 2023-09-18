SEC Nation Coming to Aggieland

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications:

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, lands in the Lone Star State to preview the SEC West showdown spotlighting Auburn at Texas A&M. The show will be in Aggie Park from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 23, on SEC Network.

Marty Smith will guest-host this week’s show, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come. Host Laura Rutledge will return Saturday, Oct. 7, following Monday Night Football reporting assignments.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. CT, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.