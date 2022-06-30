SEC Home & Road Opponents Revealed for Texas A&M Men’s Basketball’s 2022-23 Campaign

By: Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference released each league member’s home and away opponents for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with Texas A&M hosting Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Reed Arena during the upcoming SEC slate.

The 18-game conference schedule features nine home games and nine road games, with the Aggies facing eight schools once and five schools twice. The road schedule includes trips to Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina.

Notably, the Aggies’ home SEC schedule features five of the six teams that represented the SEC during 2022 NCAA Tournament— Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee.

Dates, times and television information for the 2022-23 SEC schedule will be released at a later date. The Maroon & White’s complete non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online at www.12thManFoundation.com/tickets.

